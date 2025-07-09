Mutual Advisors LLC Has $382,000 Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

Mutual Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Free Report) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 412 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 300.0% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000.

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF stock opened at $74.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.16. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 1-year low of $57.16 and a 1-year high of $75.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.08.

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (FNCL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Financials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US financial companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FNCL was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

