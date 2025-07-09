Mutual Advisors LLC Has $387,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 57.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,776 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VUSB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,226,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,241,000 after buying an additional 2,312,291 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $82,529,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $39,368,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,224,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 119.9% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management LLC now owns 594,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,619,000 after purchasing an additional 323,979 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of BATS:VUSB opened at $49.68 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.70 and its 200-day moving average is $49.70. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $49.41 and a 52-week high of $49.98.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

