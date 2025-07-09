Mutual Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 5.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,335 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PGX. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $110,748,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 63,414,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,171,000 after buying an additional 8,205,825 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 2,643,140.2% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,995,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,601,000 after buying an additional 4,995,535 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,537,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 131.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,148,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,833,000 after buying an additional 2,359,356 shares during the last quarter. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PGX opened at $11.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.30. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $10.70 and a 1-year high of $12.54.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

