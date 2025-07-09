Mutual Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Mutual Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 31.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 709 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VV opened at $286.21 on Wednesday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $221.41 and a 1 year high of $288.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $273.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $267.99.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.