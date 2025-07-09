Mutual Advisors LLC Makes New $272,000 Investment in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TTWO. Davis R M Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 229,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,233,000 after purchasing an additional 10,701 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 1st quarter worth $404,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter valued at $1,442,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 3,986.2% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Wedbush raised Take-Two Interactive Software to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $210.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $228.10.

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO opened at $240.56 on Wednesday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.24 and a 12-month high of $245.08. The company has a market cap of $42.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.47, a P/E/G ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $232.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.09.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, President Karl Slatoff sold 216,661 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.75, for a total value of $48,911,220.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the president directly owned 1,206,427 shares in the company, valued at $272,350,895.25. The trade was a 15.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 216,661 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.75, for a total value of $48,911,220.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,206,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,350,895.25. The trade was a 15.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 460,378 shares of company stock worth $103,915,994 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

