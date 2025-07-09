Mutual Advisors LLC Makes New $289,000 Investment in Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM)

Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Toyota Motor by 143.9% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Toyota Motor by 5.5% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC raised its position in Toyota Motor by 9.7% in the first quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 24,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Toyota Motor by 27.8% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Finally, Gold Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Gold Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Toyota Motor Price Performance

TM opened at $170.08 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $182.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.09. Toyota Motor Corporation has a 12-month low of $155.00 and a 12-month high of $208.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $229.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 0.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $81.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.47 billion. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 9.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Toyota Motor Corporation will post 19.76 earnings per share for the current year.

TM has been the topic of several research reports. DZ Bank lowered Toyota Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Toyota Motor in a research note on Monday, April 14th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toyota Motor has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Toyota Motor Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

