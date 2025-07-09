Mutual Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:GMAR)

Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:GMAR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GMAR. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March in the 1st quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 6,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of GMAR opened at $39.02 on Wednesday. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March has a 12-month low of $34.19 and a 12-month high of $40.34. The stock has a market cap of $431.17 million, a P/E ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.64.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March (GMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. GMAR was launched on Mar 17, 2023 and is managed by First Trust.

