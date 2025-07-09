Mutual Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust (NYSEARCA:FXF)

Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust (NYSEARCA:FXF – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,516,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $988,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust by 219.8% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 11,427 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust Trading Up 0.3%

FXF opened at $111.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $108.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.29. Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust has a 12-month low of $96.61 and a 12-month high of $112.37.

Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust Profile

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (Basket) in exchange for deposits of Swiss Francs and distributes Swiss Francs in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of Swiss Franc plus accrued interest, if any, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations.

