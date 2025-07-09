Mutual Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:ISPY)

Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:ISPY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF by 91.5% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $278,000.

ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of ISPY opened at $42.40 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.20. ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF has a 12-month low of $35.81 and a 12-month high of $46.83. The firm has a market cap of $877.26 million, a PE ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 0.87.

About ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF

The ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF (ISPY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Daily Covered Call index. The fund tracks an index pursuing a daily covered call writing strategy on the stocks of the S&P 500 Index. The fund seeks generate a high level of income combined with the performance returns of the S&P 500 Index over the long term.

