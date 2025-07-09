Mutual Advisors LLC Purchases 1,362 Shares of BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:BHP)

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 24.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,879 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BHP. WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Allianz SE bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in BHP Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BHP shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Argus downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

BHP Group Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of BHP Group stock opened at $49.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR has a 12-month low of $39.73 and a 12-month high of $63.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.89.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, uranium, gold, zinc, lead, molybdenum, silver, iron ore, cobalt, and metallurgical and energy coal.

