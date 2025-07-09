Mutual Advisors LLC Purchases 151 Shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Primerica were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in Primerica by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its position in Primerica by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in Primerica by 136.4% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 45,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,976,000 after purchasing an additional 26,312 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in Primerica by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 6,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Primerica by 105.7% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.
Primerica Price Performance
Shares of Primerica stock opened at $272.76 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $268.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $274.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 0.98. Primerica, Inc. has a 1-year low of $230.98 and a 1-year high of $307.91.
Primerica Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 22nd. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.98%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
PRI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Primerica from $320.00 to $315.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Primerica from $274.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $308.00.
Primerica Profile
Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.
