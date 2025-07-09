Mutual Advisors LLC Purchases 1,939 Shares of nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT)

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 36.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,196 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,939 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NVT. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in nVent Electric by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in nVent Electric by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 8,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in nVent Electric by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 15,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in nVent Electric by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of nVent Electric by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NVT opened at $74.41 on Wednesday. nVent Electric PLC has a 52-week low of $41.71 and a 52-week high of $81.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.87. The company has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.31.

nVent Electric ( NYSE:NVT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $809.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.74 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that nVent Electric PLC will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 18th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is presently 22.86%.

In other nVent Electric news, EVP Lynnette R. Heath sold 4,041 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.35, for a total transaction of $247,915.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 32,665 shares in the company, valued at $2,003,997.75. The trade was a 11.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NVT. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $85.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.83.

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

