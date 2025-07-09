Mutual Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 15,130 Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ)

Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 269.6% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 269.6% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 1,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $128,000. Topsail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $165,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSJQ opened at $23.34 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.28. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.32 and a 1 year high of $23.58.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.1217 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.26%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BSJQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. BSJQ was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

