Mutual Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 777 The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 777 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SHW shares. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Bank of America lifted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $289.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $405.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Sherwin-Williams from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $350.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $385.00 to $355.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $391.31.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of SHW opened at $345.98 on Wednesday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $297.86 and a 52 week high of $400.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $86.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.70, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $351.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $347.93.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 71.86% and a net margin of 11.63%. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 29.87%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.