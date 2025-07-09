Mutual Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,262 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 94 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADSK. Investment Management Corp VA ADV bought a new position in Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its position in Autodesk by 212.0% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the software company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in Autodesk by 30.1% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the software company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Autodesk Stock Down 0.1%

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $314.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.39 billion, a PE ratio of 67.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $297.11 and a 200-day moving average of $285.88. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $223.03 and a 52 week high of $326.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADSK. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Autodesk from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. DA Davidson raised Autodesk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $305.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $370.00 target price (up from $330.00) on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.64.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 3,251 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $1,024,065.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 19,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,123,600. This trade represents a 14.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 9,391 shares of company stock worth $2,909,885 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Company Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Further Reading

