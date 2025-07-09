Mutual Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,367 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equitable were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Equitable by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Equitable by 0.3% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 88,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,613,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Equitable by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its position in Equitable by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 4,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Equitable by 6.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Equitable alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EQH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Equitable from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Equitable from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Equitable from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Equitable from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Equitable from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equitable presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.55.

Equitable Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of Equitable stock opened at $54.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.68. The company has a market cap of $16.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 1.15. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.46 and a 12-month high of $56.61.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. Equitable had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 79.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 7.33 EPS for the current year.

Equitable Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from Equitable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. Equitable’s payout ratio is presently 29.35%.

Insider Activity at Equitable

In other news, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.09, for a total value of $212,360.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 19,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,615.43. This represents a 16.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 6,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total transaction of $352,698.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 94,980 shares in the company, valued at $5,025,391.80. This represents a 6.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,332 shares of company stock valued at $5,993,760 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Equitable Profile

(Free Report)

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.