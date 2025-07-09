Mutual Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Mutual Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,554 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. LRI Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 456 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 373 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,147 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 273 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Warther Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,090 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPG Industries Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of PPG opened at $117.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $111.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.19. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.24 and a fifty-two week high of $137.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 24.84%. PPG Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. Analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PPG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $126.00 target price (down from $143.00) on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.67.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

