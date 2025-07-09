Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 18,942 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Mutual Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 80.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,942 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IJK. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 114.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,819,000. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,143,000. Finally, Net Worth Advisory Group increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group now owns 4,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.99% of the company’s stock.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.2%

IJK stock opened at $92.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.14. The stock has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $71.69 and a 1 year high of $100.01.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

