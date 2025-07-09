Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 220 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Mutual Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROL. Norges Bank bought a new position in Rollins during the fourth quarter valued at about $176,784,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Rollins by 389.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,770,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,396,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203,859 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in Rollins during the fourth quarter valued at about $81,747,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Rollins by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,557,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $395,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282,508 shares during the period. Finally, BLI Banque de Luxembourg Investments bought a new position in Rollins during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,161,000. 51.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Rollins

In other Rollins news, insider Thomas D. Tesh sold 1,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.54, for a total transaction of $108,613.34. Following the transaction, the insider owned 38,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,150,103.12. This represents a 4.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John F. Wilson sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.77, for a total value of $2,270,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 662,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,623,011.79. This represents a 5.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,842 shares of company stock worth $2,480,861 over the last three months. 4.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rollins Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of ROL opened at $55.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.08 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Rollins, Inc. has a one year low of $45.34 and a one year high of $58.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.88.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The business had revenue of $822.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $817.09 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 37.31% and a net margin of 13.78%. Rollins’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rollins Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. Rollins’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus assumed coverage on Rollins in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Rollins in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (up from $63.00) on shares of Rollins in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Rollins from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Rollins from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rollins presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.90.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

