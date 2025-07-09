Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 260 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT)

Mutual Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in POCT. Weaver Consulting Group grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 17,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 2,943 shares during the period. Motiv8 Investments LLC grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 0.4% during the first quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC now owns 180,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,021,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Goldstein Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 5.8% during the first quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 8,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 8.6% during the first quarter. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC now owns 6,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $429,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October Trading Up 5.1%

Shares of BATS:POCT opened at $41.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.29 and a 200 day moving average of $39.63. The company has a market cap of $829.74 million, a PE ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 0.37. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October has a 12-month low of $35.52 and a 12-month high of $41.60.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (POCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. POCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

