Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 3,155 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Mutual Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report) by 43.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,155 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $862,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $679,000.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Stock Performance

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF stock opened at $64.06 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.95. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 1 year low of $60.35 and a 1 year high of $74.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 0.72.

About Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

