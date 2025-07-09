Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 419 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Mutual Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 20.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 419 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,352,151,000. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $299,864,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 19,279.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,149,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,079 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 166.1% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,378,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,436,000 after purchasing an additional 860,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,538,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,453,763,000 after acquiring an additional 726,115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

PNC stock opened at $198.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $177.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.07. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc has a 1-year low of $145.12 and a 1-year high of $216.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $78.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.07.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.04. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 17.68%. The business had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be given a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 45.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $178.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. HSBC raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $206.00 to $202.00 in a report on Monday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $212.50 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $235.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $178.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.11.

Insider Activity at The PNC Financial Services Group

In related news, Director Martin Pfinsgraff purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $158.22 per share, for a total transaction of $158,220.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 2,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,863.98. This trade represents a 99.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.75, for a total value of $210,829.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 554,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,190,710.25. This represents a 0.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,186 shares of company stock valued at $1,686,634 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

