Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 5,016 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

Mutual Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) by 59.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,016 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,341,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,952,000 after purchasing an additional 381,123 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,893,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,341,000 after purchasing an additional 58,986 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,798,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,075,000 after purchasing an additional 129,365 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,194,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,650,000 after purchasing an additional 76,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,184,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,679,000 after purchasing an additional 62,152 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XMHQ opened at $100.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $97.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.03. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 52 week low of $80.60 and a 52 week high of $109.79.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

