Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 625 Shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

Mutual Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) by 19.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 840.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of PPA stock opened at $141.41 on Wednesday. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12-month low of $100.39 and a 12-month high of $142.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $133.37 and its 200 day moving average is $122.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.10 and a beta of 0.98.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.