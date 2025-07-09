Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 7,699 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC)

Mutual Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC – Free Report) by 63.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,699 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 103.1% in the fourth quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 12,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 6,390 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 88.5% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 47,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 22,496 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,320,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 119,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Stock Up 0.6%

GSSC stock opened at $70.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $591.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 0.98. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $54.91 and a 12-month high of $77.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.27.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (GSSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks. The index equally weights four factor-based sub-indices: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. GSSC was launched on Jun 28, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

