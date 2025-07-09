Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 83 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Mutual Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 137.5% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1,225.0% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 118.5% in the 1st quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. now owns 142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWO opened at $289.13 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $273.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $273.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $219.19 and a one year high of $317.62.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

