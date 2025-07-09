Mutual Advisors LLC Takes $331,000 Position in VanEck AA-BB CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOB)

Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck AA-BB CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Balefire LLC boosted its stake in VanEck AA-BB CLO ETF by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Balefire LLC now owns 8,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Shapiro LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck AA-BB CLO ETF by 548.2% during the first quarter. Ferguson Shapiro LLC now owns 373,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,950,000 after purchasing an additional 316,282 shares during the last quarter. Independence Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck AA-BB CLO ETF during the first quarter worth about $380,000. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck AA-BB CLO ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 39,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of VanEck AA-BB CLO ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $458,000.

VanEck AA-BB CLO ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:CLOB opened at $50.65 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.48. VanEck AA-BB CLO ETF has a 52 week low of $45.00 and a 52 week high of $51.10.

About VanEck AA-BB CLO ETF

The VanEck AA-BB CLO ETF (CLOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) of any maturity that are rated between AA+ and BB-. While targeting USD-denominated high-quality CLOs, the fund may still hold high-yield bonds in foreign currency.

