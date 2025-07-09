Mutual Advisors LLC Takes Position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:GAPR)

Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:GAPR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000. Mutual Advisors LLC owned about 0.21% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 29,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April by 99,900.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA GAPR opened at $38.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.71 million, a PE ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.45. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April has a fifty-two week low of $34.11 and a fifty-two week high of $38.47.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April (GAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

