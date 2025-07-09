Mutual Advisors LLC Trims Position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI)

Mutual Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Free Report) by 36.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,713 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,807,000. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,997,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 69.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,586,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,663,000 after acquiring an additional 652,332 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,518,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,795,000 after acquiring an additional 641,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,867,000.

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of FPEI stock opened at $19.02 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.76 and its 200 day moving average is $18.67. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a twelve month low of $17.81 and a twelve month high of $19.11.

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPEI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide current income and total return by investing in global institutional preferred and income-producing debt securities.

