Mutual Advisors LLC Trims Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Mutual Advisors LLC cut its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 361 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations purchased a new position in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 421.6% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at Simon Property Group

In related news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz acquired 522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $159.29 per share, for a total transaction of $83,149.38. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 58,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,269,881.55. This represents a 0.91% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry C. Glasscock acquired 396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $159.29 per share, with a total value of $63,078.84. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 43,185 shares in the company, valued at $6,878,938.65. This represents a 0.93% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 2,386 shares of company stock worth $380,066. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SPG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $192.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 29th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $182.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SPG

Simon Property Group Price Performance

Simon Property Group stock opened at $163.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $161.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.29. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.34 and a 12-month high of $190.14.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 35.98% and a return on equity of 67.32%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.54 EPS for the current year.

Simon Property Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th were issued a $2.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.76%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.