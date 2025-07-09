Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Northland Securities

Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.62% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Nano Nuclear Energy in a research note on Monday, March 31st.
Nano Nuclear Energy Price Performance
Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.46). On average, equities research analysts expect that Nano Nuclear Energy will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Nano Nuclear Energy
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nano Nuclear Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,596,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Nano Nuclear Energy during the 4th quarter worth $1,036,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Nano Nuclear Energy by 113.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 15,747 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nano Nuclear Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,253,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nano Nuclear Energy during the 4th quarter worth $271,000.
Nano Nuclear Energy Company Profile
NANO Nuclear Energy, Inc is a microreactor and nuclear technology company, which provides supply energy services. Its products in technical development are ZEUS, a solid core battery reactor, and ODIN, a low-pressure coolant reactor. The company is founded by Jiang Yu in February, 2022 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
