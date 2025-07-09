National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

National Australia Bank Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NABZY – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.74 and traded as high as $13.00. National Australia Bank shares last traded at $12.85, with a volume of 88,812 shares traded.

National Australia Bank Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.74.

National Australia Bank Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be paid a $0.255 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th.

About National Australia Bank

National Australia Bank Limited provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through Business and Private Banking; Personal Banking; Corporate and Institutional Banking; New Zealand Banking; and Corporate Functions and Other segments.

