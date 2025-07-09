National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC) Stock Position Decreased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 729,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,623 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 1.92% of National Bank worth $27,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NBHC. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of National Bank by 90.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 403,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,366,000 after acquiring an additional 191,336 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in National Bank by 74.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 331,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,276,000 after buying an additional 141,716 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL raised its position in National Bank by 1,207.4% during the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 70,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,017,000 after buying an additional 64,716 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in National Bank by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 231,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,964,000 after buying an additional 62,225 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in National Bank by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 132,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,702,000 after buying an additional 41,986 shares during the period. 92.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get National Bank alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NBHC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Hovde Group lowered their target price on National Bank from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on National Bank from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

National Bank Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of NBHC opened at $39.88 on Wednesday. National Bank Holdings Corporation has a 12-month low of $32.83 and a 12-month high of $51.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.22.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.13). National Bank had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The company had revenue of $102.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that National Bank Holdings Corporation will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

National Bank Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

National Bank Company Profile

(Free Report)

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.