National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NTIOF. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating on shares of National Bank of Canada in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Cibc World Mkts downgraded National Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. National Bankshares lowered shares of National Bank of Canada from a “speculative buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Scotiabank raised National Bank of Canada to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th.

National Bank of Canada Trading Down 1.2%

NTIOF opened at $102.31 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $96.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.70. The company has a market capitalization of $40.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.01. National Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $74.21 and a 52 week high of $104.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.29. National Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 18.73%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. Analysts forecast that National Bank of Canada will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

National Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.8578 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.48%. This is a boost from National Bank of Canada’s previous dividend of $0.80. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.90%.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

National Bank of Canada provides financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional clients, and governments in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International. The Personal and Commercial segment offers personal banking services, including transaction solutions, mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit, consumer loans, payment solutions, and savings and investment solutions; various insurance products; and commercial banking services, such as credit, and deposit, investment solutions, international trade, foreign exchange transactions, payroll, cash management, insurance, electronic transactions, and complimentary services.

