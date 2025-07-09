NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Receives $119.38 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $119.38.

NTES has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of NetEase in a research report on Monday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of NetEase from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of NetEase from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th.

Institutional Trading of NetEase

NetEase Price Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NetEase by 20.8% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 8,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of NetEase by 10,192.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetEase in the first quarter worth approximately $398,000. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in shares of NetEase in the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NetEase in the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. 11.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NTES opened at $133.28 on Friday. NetEase has a 1 year low of $75.85 and a 1 year high of $135.32. The stock has a market cap of $84.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $123.37 and a 200 day moving average of $107.77.

NetEase Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

NetEase Company Profile

(Get Free Report

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

