Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nineteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $162.00.

NBIX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $137.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $154.00 target price (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th.

In related news, Director William H. Rastetter sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.20, for a total value of $3,306,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 37,491 shares in the company, valued at $4,131,508.20. This represents a 44.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Jude Onyia sold 20,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.13, for a total transaction of $2,649,707.06. Following the sale, the insider owned 18,289 shares in the company, valued at $2,379,947.57. This trade represents a 52.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,975 shares of company stock worth $7,112,920. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 143.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ NBIX opened at $128.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.24. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 12 month low of $84.23 and a 12 month high of $157.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $122.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.53.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $572.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.06 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 12.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington’s disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

