New York State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Holdings in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Free Report) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,231 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,864 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in United Natural Foods were worth $2,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNFI. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 188,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,152,000 after acquiring an additional 29,357 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $324,000. Amundi raised its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 368.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 62,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 49,427 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $656,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 2,671.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 56,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after buying an additional 54,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.63% of the company’s stock.

UNFI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut shares of United Natural Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United Natural Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.43.

UNFI stock opened at $22.64 on Wednesday. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.88 and a 1-year high of $34.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.69 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.25.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 10th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.22. United Natural Foods had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a positive return on equity of 3.13%. The company had revenue of $8.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. United Natural Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, wellness and personal care items, and bulk and foodservice products.

