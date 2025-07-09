New York State Teachers Retirement System Buys 1,000 Shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Free Report) by 21.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $1,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBC. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in RBC Bearings by 196.9% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the 4th quarter valued at $265,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the 4th quarter valued at $1,815,000.

RBC Bearings Stock Performance

RBC stock opened at $381.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a PE ratio of 49.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $369.12 and a 200-day moving average of $343.83. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 12-month low of $260.53 and a 12-month high of $393.51.

Insider Transactions at RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings ( NYSE:RBC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.13. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 15.05%. The business had revenue of $437.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.47 earnings per share. RBC Bearings’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other RBC Bearings news, Director Michael H. Ambrose sold 595 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.32, for a total transaction of $218,555.40. Following the sale, the director owned 6,985 shares in the company, valued at $2,565,730.20. This represents a 7.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven H. Kaplan sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.30, for a total value of $152,520.00. Following the sale, the director owned 2,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $952,868.70. This represents a 13.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,973 shares of company stock valued at $29,186,872 in the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RBC has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on RBC Bearings from $375.00 to $416.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on RBC Bearings from $405.00 to $431.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $415.00 price objective (up from $390.00) on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $398.40.

RBC Bearings Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings, components, and systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

