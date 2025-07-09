New York State Teachers Retirement System Buys 10,822 Shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Free Report) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,160 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,822 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. were worth $1,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VSCO. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 1,898.1% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 141,000.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares during the period. Finally, Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. Institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Victoria's Secret & Co. alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

VSCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.64.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of VSCO stock opened at $20.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.53 and its 200 day moving average is $25.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 52-week low of $13.76 and a 52-week high of $48.73.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 37.76%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Victoria’s Secret & Co operates as a lingerie, clothing and beauty retailer. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, pajamas, sleep, sport and swim apparel, and beauty products. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Reynoldsburg, OH.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.