New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Holdings in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,741 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 21,882 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $2,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AEO. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 380.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 258.8% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,045 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 38.7% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 4,173 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 137.5% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. 97.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AEO opened at $10.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.45. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.27 and a 1 year high of $22.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.38.

American Eagle Outfitters ( NYSE:AEO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.04). American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. American Eagle Outfitters’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 11th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.02%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AEO. UBS Group decreased their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Cfra Research cut American Eagle Outfitters from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $10.00 price objective on American Eagle Outfitters and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Wall Street Zen lowered American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.70.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

