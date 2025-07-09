New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 84,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $1,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BXMT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,398,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $320,316,000 after buying an additional 63,338 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc. grew its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 8,601,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,752,000 after purchasing an additional 652,537 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,832,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,315,000 after purchasing an additional 801,083 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,534,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,134,000 after purchasing an additional 121,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,662,000. 64.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BXMT has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $20.00 to $18.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $20.50 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $19.50 price objective (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Stock Performance

NYSE BXMT opened at $19.62 on Wednesday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.51 and a twelve month high of $21.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of -42.65 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.06.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.58%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is presently -408.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, Director Henry N. Nassau purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.90 per share, for a total transaction of $189,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 182,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,457,679.40. The trade was a 5.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Anthony F. Marone, Jr. sold 1,517 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total value of $29,126.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 64,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,230,374.40. This trade represents a 2.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,248 shares of company stock worth $177,028 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company originates and acquires senior floating rate mortgage loans that are secured by a first-priority mortgage on commercial real estate assets.

Featured Stories

