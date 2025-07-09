New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stock Position in Universal Corporation (NYSE:UVV)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Universal Corporation (NYSE:UVV – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 996 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Universal were worth $2,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal in the 1st quarter worth about $437,000. TrueMark Investments LLC raised its position in Universal by 227.0% in the 1st quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC now owns 97,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,449,000 after purchasing an additional 67,481 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Universal by 8.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Universal by 2.8% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal by 1.7% during the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 16,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded Universal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 31st.

Universal Stock Performance

Shares of Universal stock opened at $57.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.46. Universal Corporation has a 52 week low of $46.26 and a 52 week high of $67.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 0.73.

Universal (NYSE:UVV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $702.28 million during the quarter. Universal had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 7.89%.

Universal Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 14th will be given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.70%. This is a boost from Universal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 14th. Universal’s payout ratio is 85.71%.

Universal Company Profile

Universal Corporation processes and supplies leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tobacco Operations; and Ingredients Operations. It is involved in the procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

