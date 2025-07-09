New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $2.27 Million Position in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,577 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 567 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in TTM Technologies were worth $2,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,159,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,700,000 after purchasing an additional 84,137 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in TTM Technologies by 2,396.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 50,947 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 48,906 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 391.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 980,509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,268,000 after buying an additional 781,058 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 582,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,417,000 after acquiring an additional 27,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in TTM Technologies by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 86,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after acquiring an additional 27,584 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Philip Titterton sold 23,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.39, for a total value of $854,655.54. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 123,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,488,269.82. This represents a 16.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas L. Soder sold 24,972 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $749,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 173,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,190,780. This represents a 12.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 108,226 shares of company stock worth $3,504,492. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TTMI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on TTM Technologies from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Wall Street Zen downgraded TTM Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of TTM Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on TTM Technologies from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on TTM Technologies from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, TTM Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTMI opened at $42.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.07. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.77 and a 52 week high of $45.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 56.84 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.06 and its 200-day moving average is $26.53.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $648.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.44 million. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 3.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

TTM Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, May 9th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 3.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells mission systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.

