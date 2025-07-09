New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Position in Boise Cascade, L.L.C. (NYSE:BCC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade, L.L.C. (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,568 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,745 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $2,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 502.4% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 253 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 338.5% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Boise Cascade by 93.7% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 918 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Curat Global LLC acquired a new position in Boise Cascade in the first quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Boise Cascade by 60.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. 96.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BCC stock opened at $90.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $88.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.48. Boise Cascade, L.L.C. has a 52 week low of $83.60 and a 52 week high of $155.42. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.34.

Boise Cascade ( NYSE:BCC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.30). Boise Cascade had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Boise Cascade, L.L.C. will post 10.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is currently 10.49%.

A number of research firms recently commented on BCC. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Boise Cascade from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Boise Cascade from $114.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.00.

In other news, EVP Joanna L. Barney sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total transaction of $87,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 12,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,084,776.96. The trade was a 7.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jill Twedt sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total value of $105,612.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 34,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,049,458.49. This represents a 3.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine shop lumber and appearance grade boards.

