NEXE Innovations (OTCMKTS:NEXNF) Trading Up 8.6% – What’s Next?

Shares of NEXE Innovations Inc. (OTCMKTS:NEXNF – Get Free Report) traded up 8.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.16 and last traded at $0.16. 10,475 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 12,175 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

NEXE Innovations Stock Up 8.6%

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.19.

NEXE Innovations Company Profile

NEXE Innovations Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of plant-based single-serve coffee pods for use in single-serve coffee machines in Canada. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Surrey, Canada.

