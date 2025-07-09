NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) Receives $43.58 Average Price Target from Analysts

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.58.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NXRT. Citizens Jmp lowered shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Raymond James Financial cut shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Compass Point reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.50 price objective (down from $50.00) on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th.

NexPoint Residential Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NexPoint Residential Trust stock opened at $33.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market cap of $854.46 million, a P/E ratio of -26.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.47. NexPoint Residential Trust has a fifty-two week low of $30.98 and a fifty-two week high of $48.37.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $63.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.29 million. NexPoint Residential Trust had a negative net margin of 12.57% and a negative return on equity of 7.42%. Sell-side analysts predict that NexPoint Residential Trust will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NexPoint Residential Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.04%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -159.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NexPoint Residential Trust

In other news, insider Paul Richards purchased 5,000 shares of NexPoint Residential Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.92 per share, with a total value of $164,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 24,689 shares in the company, valued at $812,761.88. This trade represents a 25.39% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 15.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NexPoint Residential Trust

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXRT. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 1,732.4% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 104.1% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. 76.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “NXRT,” primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with “value-add” potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

