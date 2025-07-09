Nintendo Co. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Stake Increased by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nintendo Co. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Free Report) by 192.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,825 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Nintendo were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTDOY. Sterling Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nintendo during the fourth quarter worth about $605,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Nintendo by 2,029.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 275,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,735,000 after acquiring an additional 262,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its holdings in Nintendo by 1.5% in the first quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 130,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NTDOY shares. Wedbush raised shares of Nintendo to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Nintendo in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Nintendo in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Nintendo to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Nintendo Price Performance

OTCMKTS NTDOY opened at $22.35 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.31 and a beta of 0.63. Nintendo Co. has a 52-week low of $11.36 and a 52-week high of $24.09.

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. Nintendo had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.06 billion. On average, analysts predict that Nintendo Co. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Nintendo Company Profile

Nintendo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells home entertainment products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. It also offers video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware systems and related software.

