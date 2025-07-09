Niraj Shah Sells 7,713 Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Stock

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) CEO Niraj Shah sold 7,713 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total value of $425,834.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 229,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,650,653.77. This represents a 3.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Niraj Shah also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 1st, Niraj Shah sold 179,707 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total value of $9,448,994.06.

On Monday, June 30th, Niraj Shah sold 22,580 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total value of $1,174,385.80.

On Friday, June 20th, Niraj Shah sold 30,000 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total value of $1,482,900.00.

On Tuesday, May 27th, Niraj Shah sold 72,490 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total value of $2,927,871.10.

On Wednesday, May 14th, Niraj Shah sold 2,258 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $90,342.58.

On Tuesday, May 13th, Niraj Shah sold 5,725 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total value of $229,572.50.

On Monday, May 12th, Niraj Shah sold 9,527 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total value of $381,461.08.

Wayfair Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:W opened at $55.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.34 and a beta of 2.97. Wayfair Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.41 and a 12-month high of $58.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.98 and its 200 day moving average is $40.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wayfair last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.71 billion. The firm's quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wayfair Inc. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of W. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in Wayfair by 207.1% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Wayfair by 577.0% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in Wayfair in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Wayfair by 85.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Wayfair by 229.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Wayfair from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Argus raised Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Wayfair from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wayfair currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.67.

About Wayfair



Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

