Nordea Bank (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) Upgraded by Kepler Capital Markets to “Hold” Rating

Nordea Bank (OTCMKTS:NRDBY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nordea Bank in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Nordea Equity Research downgraded Nordea Bank from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays downgraded Nordea Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

NRDBY opened at $14.90 on Monday. Nordea Bank has a one year low of $10.30 and a one year high of $15.03. The company has a market cap of $51.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.80, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.17.

Nordea Bank (OTCMKTS:NRDBY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter. Nordea Bank had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 20.13%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nordea Bank will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nordea Bank Abp offers banking products and services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through Personal Banking, Business Banking, Large Corporates & Institutions, and Asset & Wealth Management segments. The Personal Banking segment provides various financial services to customers through mobile banking, over the phone, online meetings, and branch offices.

