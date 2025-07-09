Northern Star Resources (OTCMKTS:NESRF) Trading Down 1.9% – Here’s Why

Northern Star Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:NESRF – Get Free Report) shares were down 1.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.00 and last traded at $11.04. Approximately 6,008 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 6,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.25.

Northern Star Resources Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.83.

About Northern Star Resources

(Get Free Report)

Northern Star Resources Limited engages in the exploration, development, mining, and processing of gold deposits. It also sells refined gold. It operates in Western Australia, the Northern Territory, and Alaska. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Subiaco, Australia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Star Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Star Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.